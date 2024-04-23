Powell County volunteer fire departments get new trucks

POWELL CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday afternoon, Congressman Andy Barr announced $300,000 of federal funding from 2023 Community Project Funding is going to Powell County.

Some of these funds helped purchase fire trucks for three volunteer fire departments across the county.

These are not your typical big red fire engines, however. Instead, the fire departments each received one quick attack truck - a little smaller and much more maneuverable.

"We're going to use them for access to the cabins in remote areas," said Chief Robert Campbell of the Middle Fork Fire Department. "Going to use them for rescues, car wrecks, and just a quick easy truck to get out and get in places where you can't get an actual fire truck."

Chief Campbell discussed these trucks being especially useful for cabin fires in rural areas - a growing problem in Powell County.

"About 90% of the cabins in our county, you can't access with a firetruck. I mean, you either gotta use something like that or you're gonna drive a regular vehicle up there. This way you get equipment and some water there, you know."

While these trucks have been refurbished, Chief Campbell mentioned their truck is the first new addition to Middle Fork Fire since 1999.

With one truck headed to Middle Fork, the other two trucks are going to Stanton and Clay City.