Powerball jackpot reaches $1.7 billion ahead of Christmas Eve drawing

(LEX 18) — Someone could have a very merry Christmas if they win the Powerball Wednesday. The jackpot is now an estimated $1.7 billion.

Inside the Deli Mart on Georgetown Street in Lexington, many customers chose to add a Powerball ticket to their order in hopes of winning big this Christmas.

This is the second Powerball jackpot to reach $1 billion in 2025. A $1.79 billion prize was won in September in Missouri and Texas.

Here in the Bluegrass, customers like Kristen Goodall hope they're the next lucky winner.

"I've never played the Powerball. I've always wanted to, so I guess today I am. I've played other lottery tickets but never the Powerball," Goodall said. "That's a lot of money.... That's my birthday backwards so that's crazy."

Goodall said if she wins, she'd give back to her family, the community and advance her music career as the artist Kris10k.

This is the fourth largest Powerball jackpot in history. The next drawing is Christmas Eve.

