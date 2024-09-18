Prayer vigil held for slain Russell County deputy

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tuesday night at Russell Springs City Park, community members came together to pray in remembrance of the deputy who was shot and killed Monday.

"The last 24 hours have been hard," said Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston.

Deputy Josh Phipps died responding to a call on Bluebird Drive in Russell Springs Monday.

"He represented what we all tried to instill in this community which is safety," said Matthew Louttrell, coordinator of the Russell County youth baseball league.

The families playing baseball had their own scare Monday at the ballpark.

"I looked down to the bottom field and I saw people running, it was honestly like a movie," said Jessie Hopper, who organized Tuesday's vigil.

There were reports of an active shooter, which ended up being a false alarm. However, it was a valuable lesson about the weight first responders shoulder.

"There are first responders out there when we are asleep, and when we are at school and are at ball games, that are taking care of us and are protecting us," said Hopper.

Hundreds of people came out Tuesday, lining the outfield, to pay respects for Deputy Phipps, who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I don't want anyone else to go through this," said Sheriff Polston.

Polston told community members Phipps' funeral would likely be Saturday.