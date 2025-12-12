Pre-treatment strategy helps Lexington maintain clear roads during latest snowfall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — City road crews successfully kept Lexington streets mostly clear during Thursday morning's commute, crediting their pre-treatment strategy and favorable weather conditions that brought snow without preceding rain.

Rob Allen, director of Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government's Streets and Roads, said the combination of pre-treating and Mother Nature's cooperation made the difference in this latest winter weather event.

"I think the pre-treating is the star of the show, along with, of course, Mother Nature. That's the way it's supposed to work, it keeps the ice and snow from bonding," Allen said.

Crews began pre-treating roads Wednesday night with more than 100 employees and 40 trucks springing into action. However, Allen explained there's always concern about over-treating the roads.

"We're also a little worried, because if we do it too well, we're worried about black ice re-freezing this evening," Allen said.

The focus now shifts to Friday evening and the weekend's freezing temperatures, with several major events bringing visitors to the city.

"We're keeping an eye of course on downtown, we've got a great concert at Rupp Arena tonight, we've got men's basketball tomorrow night, we've got women's volleyball tomorrow, so lots of visitors in town and for us it's important that everybody has access and can get to where they need to go plus parking," Allen said.

Crews will work continuously throughout the weekend as temperatures drop, presenting additional challenges for both equipment and operators.

"But when it gets down to, you know, shoot, below 20 degrees, that's really hard on the operators and the equipment. With diesel engines you have to start the trucks every hour, we worry about our folks layering, and drinking enough fluids and staying awake. And everything seems magnified when we get down with those negative windchills," Allen said.

Allen reminded drivers to exercise caution on the roads.

"Take your time, be aware, as I said there's a lot of stuff going on. We have a lot of folks who aren't familiar with Lexington. On top of the treacherous road conditions. We've alleviated some, but give people extra distance and extra courtesy," Allen said.

