Pregnant Kentucky woman files lawsuit against state abortion bans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The ACLU reported that a Kentucky woman, who is around seven weeks pregnant, has filed a class-action lawsuit in Jefferson County Circuit Court against two abortion bans.

A release from the ACLU detailed that the woman, referred to as "Mary Poe" in the filing, "is suffering because the government has denied her access to the care she needs."

A statement from "Mary Poe" reads as the following in the release:

“I am about seven weeks pregnant, and I have decided that ending my pregnancy is the best decision for me and my family. I feel overwhelmed and frustrated that I cannot access abortion care here in my own state, and I have started the difficult process of arranging to get care in another state where it’s legal. This involves trying to take time off work and securing child care, all of which place an enormous burden on me. This is my personal decision, a decision I believe should be mine alone, not one made by anyone else. I am bringing this case to ensure that other Kentuckians will not have to go through what I am going through, and instead will be able to get the health care they need in our community.”

The filed documents read that the lawsuit is also being filed on behalf of a class of individuals who are pregnant and seek abortions but can't obtain one in the commonwealth due to the abortion bans. Find the full complaint here.

Statement from Brigitte Amiri, deputy director of the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project: