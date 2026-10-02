Preparing altars to honor and remember those we have loved and lost

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX NEWS) — The second annual Northside Day of the Dead Festival is coming to the Loudoun House at Castlewood Park in Lexington on Sunday, Nov. 1, from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

An exhibit at the Living Arts and Science Center is currently helping residents understand the true meaning of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.

Photos, flowers, food and other personal items cover an altar at the center, each one representing a loved one being remembered.

For years, Jacobo Aragón Torres and his wife, Janice Aragon, have helped share the tradition of Día de los Muertos in Lexington through community altars that honor loved ones who have passed away.

"You don't have to be Mexican to celebrate Day of the Dead." Janice said.

I spoke with some of the people who helped bring the celebration to Lexington.

"I tell my friends that. This tradition helps to heal your pain. Because you are celebrating like it's their birthday. You have a party. You have the food, the favorite food, and if you do it every year, every year, it makes it easier for you to. Stand the pain." Jacobo said.

Some of Jacobo's fondest memories of Día de los Muertos come from his hometown of Oaxaca. "In Oaxaca, everybody goes to the cemetery and spend the night November 1st and November 2nd, and literally everybody's there eating, eating, laughing, mariachis, trios, singing and dancing, uh, the priest in the service, and that is what we want to recreate here in Lexington." Jacobo said.

Diana Raya helps set up altars at the Living Arts and Science Center. "Every year it is looking at the photographs and, and, you know, remembering people that were important in my life." Raya said.

The altar isn't just for people. Pets are also honored. "Our pets are near and dear to us also, so you know we want to remember and honor them and and share memories and stories with people that come." Raya said.

For Jacobo and Janice, the goal is to keep the tradition alive and help others understand its true meaning.

"When people understand what are we doing it and what it is all about, that is just to celebrate and do the part of your loved ones and remember them. That's all it is, and it helps you to heal. With the pain." Jacobo said.