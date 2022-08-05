President Biden to tour flooded areas in Eastern Kentucky on Monday

(LEX 18) — President Joe Biden plans to visit communities in Eastern Kentucky that were severely impacted by flooding on Monday.

The president will be joined by First Lady Jill Biden as well as Gov. Andy Beshear and his wife, Britainy, according to the White House. The president plans to visit with families affected by the flooding and survey recovery efforts at a FEMA disaster recovery center.

Further details of the trip, including times and locations, have not been announced at this time.

37 people have died as a result of the flooding and thousands of Kentuckians are without homes. Several roads are still impassable, making it difficult for people to get the supplies they need.

Last week, President Biden declared a major disaster exists in Kentucky and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning July 26 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to Kentucky, eligible local governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures in several counties. The counties include Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike, and Wolfe.

This will mark the president's second visit to Kentucky following a natural disaster. He visited western portions of the state following last December's massive tornadoes.