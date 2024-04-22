Preston Greens residents visit Old Friends Farm

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Just under two weeks ago, residents at Preston Greens Senior Living painted horses that will be sold in a silent auction later this week. The wood horses will help real horses at Old Friends Farm.

“The residents had a blast making these little horses,” said Nancy Schneider, who had the idea for the activities department. “The variety is incredible. I’m so proud of them. They did such a good job.”

“I enjoyed the painting and the camaraderie and the fun of doing it,” said one resident, Betty Dikeman.

Another resident, Jackie Kay, shared, “I got over my fright. I’m not artistic, and I was petrified of doing this.”

The residents took a trip to Old Friends to make new friends as they met the retired thoroughbreds.

“This auction is exciting and being out here on the farm is even more so,” said Dykeman.

One of today’s Preston Greens visitors is Jackie Ramos, who spent her whole life around horses and used to be a horse jockey.

“I just think they’re wonderful animals, especially if they win,” Ramos said.

Ramos grew up in England, following her father to the racetrack. From there, her passion for horses grew.

“My father liked betting and I used to go with him to the races,” Ramos said. “When I first started, women didn’t have much say, they weren’t allowed to be trainers. That’s all changed now.”

Ramos still follows horse racing closely, and she made a bold prediction for the 150th Kentucky Derby

“Sierra Leone is going to win the Derby.”

The silent auction for the wooden horses is set for this Thursday, April 25, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Each horse will start at $25, and the auction will have food and drinks. Bids are already up on the Preston Greens Facebook page. To RSVP, call (859) 309-1897.

