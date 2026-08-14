Pride festival in London sparks debate ahead of its downtown debut in September

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Pride of London is preparing for its third annual festival on September 5, this year moving to London's downtown area.

After promoting the event on Facebook, board member Christopher Nolan says the response quickly turned ugly, with comments ranging from slurs to people calling drag queens "demons."

"Lots of we were damned to hell and they hope a bunch of rednecks shows up and teaches us a lesson," Nolan said.

Nolan says some comments went even further.

"They grouped us in with pedophiles basically saying that we were trying to groom the children close by because it was next to an elementary school," Nolan said.

He says the backlash was especially painful coming from his hometown.

"It was hard to see my own community react that way. Like there's such a negative base towards the LGBTQ community," Nolan said.

Nolan grew up in London and says he knows what it is like to feel different.

"I was that queer kid in London, Kentucky that was pushed in a corner and everybody looked at weird because I dressed different or because I talked different," Nolan said.

He says Pride festivals in smaller communities can give others a place to feel accepted. The festival will feature vendors, community groups, music, and performers.

Nolan says he is not backing down, even if protesters show up.

"We'll welcome them with love just the same as we do everyone else so I just want people to know you're safe and you're loved we're here for you," Nolan said.