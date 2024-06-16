Pride Market creates a safe place for everyone

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the third year, Void Sake Company proudly hosts a pride market, a vibrant celebration of community and love. At this event, local vendors unite to promote their businesses and show unwavering support for the LGBTIQ-plus community. It's a safe space, a place to hang out and feel embraced.

Patty Rice, a passionate advocate for the LGBTQ+ says, "We are here, we love you, we support you. This is your community, come and be a part of it."

Rice is an ally. She is giving away something money can't buy free mom hugs.

The organization shows up to pride events with a simple action that can have a powerful impact. "I'm talking decades because their parents disown them. I can't even explain the impact of to have 50 to 60-year-old women weeping in your arms," said Patty. "Because they have missed being hugged by a parent, and for a split second, you are their parent."

This is the third year the market has filled the streets of Lexington, a testament to its growing popularity and the increasing support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Vendors like Steven Moore are thrilled to see the event and Pride grow. "It has grown substantially. It's not just about the numbers, but that people from more rural parts of the state are coming to Lexington or Central Kentucky," said Steven, "This inclusivity is what's making Pride grow more and more each year."

With larger crowds growing at Lexington Pride events, they're always looking for more volunteers, but the growth has everyone feeling like family. "It gives people the opportunity to say that there are people that love you, they don't even know you, but they love you, they accept you, and they want to let you know how hard you are loved," said Patty. "Thats what free mom hugs did for the community."

If you want to be involved with Lexington Pride or Free Mom Hugs, visit

www.lexpridecenter.org and freemomhugs.org