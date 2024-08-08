Prisoner walks away from federal prison camp at FMC Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18 — A prisoner has walked away from the Federal Prison Camp (FCP) at the FMC Lexington, the minimum-security facility reports in a press release.

At 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, 45-year-old Sunshine Ann Miller was discovered missing. Miller is serving a 24-month sentence issued by the Eastern District of Tennessee for forging the signature of a United States District Judge.

Once Miller was discovered to have left the facility, the United States Marshall Service, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and law enforcement were notified, and an internal investigation was opened.

Individuals with information about Miller are encouraged to contact the United States Marshall Service at 859-233-2513.