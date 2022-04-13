Watch
Pro-choice groups protest in Frankfort ahead of anticipated veto override of abortion bill

Posted at 12:43 PM, Apr 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-13 13:30:32-04

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pro-choice advocates gathered Wednesday at the state capitol in Frankfort in anticipation of a veto override of House Bill 3, a bill that would make abortion virtually inaccessible in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear vetoed the bill, but state legislators are expected to override his veto.

"These healthcare decisions should be left between a woman and her doctor. This bill has no gray area in it even for victims of rape and incest. That’s not the policy we need to be making in Kentucky," said Sen. Morgan McGarvey.

Several pro-choice advocacy groups attended Wednesday's rally. Organizers say they’re here not to necessarily change the inevitable but to have their voices heard.

The override decision is expected shortly.

