Problem Gambling Awareness Month: Hotline receiving more calls in Kentucky

March is known as Problem Gambling Awareness Month, and after sports betting became legal in Kentucky last fall, the landscape of gambling addiction in the state is changing.

Michael Stone, executive director of the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling, believes that while the number of people suffering from disordered gambling has remained relatively the same over the years, more people are becoming aware of the signs and consequences of addiction.

In recent months, Stone said the Kentucky problem gambling hotline has doubled its volume of monthly calls.

"More people are recognizing that if I'm gambling to excess, maybe it's because I've got some kind of a problem that I need to deal with," Stone said.

The latest survey estimates there are 47,000 to 67,000 disordered gamblers in the state of Kentucky. The council estimates disordered gambling costs the state $430 million every year in social services, unemployment, crime and bankruptcy.

"Our purpose as a council is not to advocate for gambling or against gambling, it's to make sure people know that gambling can have an addictive possibility and there's help available if people need it," Stone said.

Right now, Stone acknowledged that a problem across Kentucky is a lack of resources for those seeking treatment. He said roughly 80 percent of the state lacks a certified gambling addiction counselor based locally.

He's hopeful a new fund created by tax revenue from the state's recently legalized sports betting can help fill the gaps.

"It's just going to take us time to get up to that level of coverage," he said.

Addicted gambling, or disordered gambling, is defined as repeated gambling leading to significant distress.

If you or a loved one is struggling with problem gambling, you can reach out to 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) to confidentially talk with a counselor.

A self-assessment is also available on the Kentucky Gambling Help website.

