Procession held for Scott County deputy killed during traffic stop

LEX 18
Posted at 11:58 AM, May 23, 2023
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Joined by a long motorcade escort, the body of Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley was driven from Frankfort though Georgetown then to his hometown of Cynthiana.

Deputy Conley was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop on I-75.

Hundreds of Scott County residents lined the streets Tuesday morning to pay tribute to Deputy Conley.

LEX 18's Michael Berk spoke to Bryan Wasson who knew Deputy Conley since they were kids. Wasson said it was never a surprise Deputy Conley went on to become a law enforcement officer.

WATCH: A procession reached downtown Georgetown and continued on to Cynthiana.

