Professional Christmas light installations increasing in popularity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — From holiday time constraints to physical limitations – or even social media influence – professional Christmas light installations are becoming a more popular option for people who choose to decorate around the holidays.

For most of the year, Michael Litteral is pressure washing with his business, Soap Squad Pressure Washing. This past month, he’s turned his attention to Sparkle Squad Christmas Lighting.

“October through the first two weeks of December we're hanging lights,” said Litteral. “A lot of people do want them up by December 1, so it gets very intense during the season whenever you're installing 50 plus homes.”

It’s a business Litteral feels has lit up in the last few years.

“Everyone wants Christmas lights done, so I kind of got in early and now it's turned into a mainstream service.”

Sparkle Squad owns the lights they put up on houses and businesses. They’ll be doing this until early December.

“My favorite partis whenever I bring the customer out and after we get done with the job and I just flip them all on and then, boom, the whole display lights up,” Litteral shared.

This is the third year Litteral has installed Christmas lights, and he says business is booming. He credits much of his growth to word of mouth and to social media.

“In years past, people weren't really doing professional Christmas light installs,” Litteral said. “They were kind of doing like the DIY or homeowner thing, which is fine, but then the professional Christmas lights with all the custom cut and fitting and some additional wreaths and garland and columns. Whenever you do that with a professional, it looks a lot better.”

While people have their own reasons for hiring a professional installer, Litteral says, don’t let jealousy be one of those.

“Don't be discouraged to do your own lighting during the holiday season,” he said. “You're missing the point if you have to have a professional install. It's just important that you're in the holiday spirit. At the end of the day we're celebrating the light of the world who came.”

You can follow Litteral and Sparkle Squad Christmas Lighting on Facebook to see some of their holiday displays.