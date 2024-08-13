Program for domestic violence survivor safety sees 460% increase in participation

(LEX 18) — A program that helps keep domestic violence survivors safe saw a 460% increase in participation, according to Secretary of State Michael Adams.

Kentucky's Safe at Home Program, which was passed and signed into law in 2023, helps victims of domestic violence hide their addresses on all state and local public records, including voter rolls. Without address masking, abusers could use easily accessible public records to find where their victims are located.

"If you punch your name into Google, you'll find all sorts of information about yourself - including where you live, primarily due to other government records. Property records, titles, and things of that nature," explained Adams.

"There are all sorts of ways, especially at the local level, that people were still disclosed in terms of their location."

So, Kentucky's Safe at Home Program now masks that information. The new law also makes it easier for victims to participate in address masking by no longer requiring a protective order.

"Taking away the requirement of getting a judge to consent to you being safe made a big difference," said Adams. "So, we've seen a four-fold, almost five-fold, increase in the number of participants."

However, Adams knows Kentucky has more work to do. He believes there are thousands of other survivors who could benefit from the program because data shows that Kentucky has a serious domestic violence problem.

Kentucky had the second worst rate of domestic violence in the United States last year, according to data from World Population Review.

"We're in the top of the country for domestic abuse," said Adams. "We're at the top of the country for child abuse, for animal abuse. Unfortunately, we have a violent culture."

According to Adams' Office, these are the eligibility requirements:



- Applicants must be a survivor of domestic violence, sexual assault, trafficking, ​stalking or other crimes that make them fear for their safety.

- Applicants must provide a statement, with penalty of perjury, attesting to their need for the program. - Co-applicants can be listed on the application if they reside with the enrolling survivor and their enrollment will contribute to the survivor's safety. - Applicants must be a permanent or temporary resident of Kentucky. - Reciprocity will be granted to individuals who are enrolled in address confidentiality programs in their home state.

How to Apply:


