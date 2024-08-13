LEX 18 extends UK Athletics partnership through 2029

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 — LEX18 will remain "The official UK station for Big Blue Nation" through the year 2029.

The EW Scripps-owned NBC affiliate in Lexington reached an agreement with UK Sports & Campus Marketing and will continue as the official TV partner of UK Athletics for the next five years.

“We are pleased to continue our television partnership with LEX18,” University of Kentucky Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart said. “LEX18 shares our commitment to student-athletes and Big Blue Nation. BBN Tonight and BBN Gameday provide a unique and important platform to help tell our teams’ stories. We are grateful for the coverage they have provided over the course of our partnership and look forward to the future together.”

The cornerstone of LEX18's UK Athletics programming is BBN Tonight, hosted by Keith Farmer and Maggie Davis, which airs Monday through Friday at 7:30 pm. LEX18 also produces a weekly show, BBN Gameday, which airs weekends on LEX18 and UK Sports Network TV affiliates.

BBN Tonight

Farmer, who also serves as LEX18's Sports Director, commented that "being a part of BBN Tonight has been one of the highlights of my 31 years in television. I love being able to bring the latest stories and interviews from UK athletes to all of Big Blue Nation along with Maggie Davis and the rest of our talented staff."

Davis added that. "The goal of BBN Tonight has always been to bring Kentucky fans an inside look at their favorite programs. From conversations with coaches, student-athletes and the fans themselves, it's been a true joy to help tell these stories. I'm thankful for the leadership at LEX18, UK Sports & Campus Marketing, and the University of Kentucky for believing in us as the official TV partner of UK Athletics, as well as for the fans who tune in each and every weeknight!"

"Very few things bring a community together like sports, and that's especially true across the Big Blue Nation," said Jesse Riffe, Executive Producer of BBN Tonight and BBN Gameday. "Being able to bring you nightly coverage on BBN Tonight and on our weekly edition of BBN Gameday is something our sports team is immensely proud of here at LEX18. Continuing our partnership with the University of Kentucky and its athletics department will continue to grow our coverage of the Cats and our place in homes all across the Commonwealth."