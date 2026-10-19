Program for young adults leaving foster care helps build a foundation for independent living

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For some young adults, life after foster care can come with its own set of challenges, especially without a support system. One organization is helping young adults transition into adulthood with the support of a specialist.

Kenny Kabayiza, 20, is navigating the next phase of his life after taking part in the LifeSet program at Youth Villages within the last year.

"I have a lot of learning to do and that I have a lot of potential if I just keep going the right path," Kabayiza said.

He joined the program while still working toward his future.

"I was in high school and so I was just trying to find my extra support," Kabayiza said.

After experiencing a few challenges along the way, including the loss of his best friend, Kabayiza says there was a time when moving forward felt difficult. Now, he says his goal is simple: to build a stable future for himself.

"I just want to live comfortably," Kabayiza said.

The program pairs young adults with a specialist who helps them work through the practical challenges of living independently, from employment and education to money management.

"Our goal is to not just assist them in their issues right now, but to also prep them for success once they are on their own at 21, and even pass them since we serve young adults from 17 to 23," Charity Fells said.

Fells is Kabayiza's LifeSet specialist. She says over the past year, he's gone from looking for support to advocating for others.

"Something else me and Kenny work on (is) our financial literacy goals. He just secured a full-time job and so now we're focusing on how to save up for a car," Fells said.

For Kabayiza, those goals represent more than just financial stability. They're the next steps toward independence.

When I spoke with Kabayiza about the program, he said it left him feeling hopeful about what comes next.

"It makes me feel hopeful, yeah, because now I feel like ... I can reach more, like I can go on to make more goals and to accomplish them," Kabayiza said.

For more information about Youth Villages LifeSet Program, click here.