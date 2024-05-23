Progress rebuilding Nicholasville businesses hardly started after tornadoes

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — For the businesses in the industrial park in Nicholasville hit by a tornado in April, progress on rebuilding has hardly started.

Mr. Green Thumb Lawn Care, Estes Pro-Paint Autobody and Collision, and Car Masters are just a few businesses that were forced to change locations and adjust over the past month due to needed repairs.

WLEX

Those buildings all had visual damage, such as collapsed walls and fallen roofs, where their work used to be on Thursday, 49 days after they were hit by a tornado.

Brandon Rawls owns Twisted Wrench. He's worked in the industrial park for 20 years and says everyone knows each other.

WLEX

"I'd say pretty much everybody back here was affected in some form or fashion," said Rawls."Some have not been able to recover and still not able to make their livelihood."

Rawls is grateful that he only sustained minor roof damage and expects it to be covered by insurance.

President Biden's disaster declaration opens the door for federal funding for those in the industrial park and across Kentucky without insurance who were impacted by the April 19 tornadoes. People in impacted areas can apply at disasterassistance.gov for low-interest loans, grants for temporary housing, and home repairs.

The application deadline is July 22.

WLEX

People can also apply by calling 800-621-FEMA (3362) or by using the FEMA App.

Disaster recovery is often a slow process involving claims, documentation, and financial planning.