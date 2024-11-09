Proposed 900-acre solar farm in Boyle County causes stir

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The proposed Danville solar project will be a 100-megawatt solar facility set back from Shakertown and Harrodsburg Road, if approved.

There are still several steps before construction could begin in 2026 and a community input session was held on Thursday.

"I don't want the land to be destroyed and I want my animals to live long productive lives," said homeowner Mary Spraggs, who also has a small family farm.

She's concerned that herbicides and pesticides will run off from the solar farm down to her creek, getting into her animals' water supply.

"What a bird eats can ultimately get into her eggs, and I don't want to poison my community," said Spraggs.

Gregory Conrad told LEX 18 that he's also concerned about wildlife. He said the proposal needs to be killed.

"There's 400 or 500 geese plus 200 ducks that use this area, and it's going to be solar panels," said Conrad.

Folks also said they're concerned about the view of having 900 acres covered in solar panels.

"I live on 85 acres here, established it as a place I want to live the rest of my life, without anticipating a solar farm would occupy 50% of my viewshed," said homeowner Kendal Wise. "As soon as I walk out my front door that's all I'll see."

LEX 18 reached out to the developer, Galehead, for comment. A statement from Dru Steubing, Chief Development Officer, is below: