Prosecutor reflects on work of Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Jessamine County Sheriff Kevin Corman was set to be laid to rest Friday after dying unexpectedly on Sunday.

Corman became sheriff in 2006 and worked in public service for decades before that.

Corman had recently lost re-election after a DUI arrest, but those who knew him hope he’s remembered for all the good he did.

“Here’s a man who's served this community for 36 years,” said Andy Sims, the commonwealth’s attorney for the circuit that serves Jessamine and Garrard counties.

Sims said many knew Corman, but few probably knew about the little things he did to help people.

“He did a good job keeping a lot of this stuff under wraps,” Sims said.

Sims recalled instances where Corman paid for funeral expenses for those who couldn’t afford it and would have his deputies act as pallbearers for elderly people who had no living relatives.

Sims said Corman had his deputies trained for everything from traffic stops to murder investigations, and in the past two years had formed a successful narcotics unit with a K-9 and seven detectives.

“Six months before his passing, that specialized unit under his control was responsible for the largest monetary forfeiture in Jessamine County history,” Sims said.

Sims said the sheriff put just as much attention into other projects.

“He was passionate about programs that seem inconsequential and seem silly but meant so much to him and the community,” Sims said. “Like his winter program, where he has the deputies going out and helping people in inclement weather.”

Sims said he hopes people can remember the good Corman did for his community, and that Corman knew how much he was appreciated and valued. People often tell Sims how much of an impact Corman had, he said.

“He was always willing to take a call on his cell phone whether you lived in the trailer park or lived out in one of these mansions in the Champions,” Sims said. It didn't matter who you were, you could always reach Sheriff Corman on the phone.”