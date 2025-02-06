Protesters organize at anti-Trump rally at Kentucky capitol on Wednesday

(LEX 18) — An anti-Trump rally was held today at the Kentucky capitol on Wednesday with about 100 people in attendance, and it got folks' attention.

Protesters were outside of the capitol from about 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. to rally against Trump's policies regarding civil rights.

"I never thought the fight for our civil rights would be ignited again in my lifetime," one protester said.

Protesters were seen holding signs that said protect our rights, signs referencing fascism and transgender policies.

"We deserve to exist, we deserve to be who we are," another protester said.

State Representative TJ Roberts called the rally the epitome of Trump derangement syndrome.

"just admit that you don't like conservatives and ultimately the moment America is being put first that you're going to stand up and stand against us," Roberts stated.

Trump's executive orders - were read one by one person at Wednesday's rally.

"We've seen everyone calling that every executive order that he gives is going to be the apocalypse and then we see in 24 hours their predictions fail," Roberts added.