Public invited to welcome home veterans on Saturday's Honor Flight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Members of the community are invited to Blue Grass Airport Saturday night for the return of an Honor Flight.

The Honor Flight will take 66 Kentucky veterans to Washington D.C. on Saturday for a one-day, all-expenses paid trip to the nation’s capital. The upcoming flight is sponsored by Toyota Motor Manufacturing of Kentucky, Inc.

When the veterans return to Lexington in the evening, the public is encouraged to cheer them on as they enter Blue Grass Airport.

Anyone interested in joining the return celebration should arrive at the Blue Grass Airport at 7 p.m. Saturday, October 7. Honor Flight veterans will land at 7:30 p.m.

Participants are welcome to wear red, white, and blue, make “Welcome Home” signage, or bring American flags for the celebration.

You can learn more about Honor Flight here.