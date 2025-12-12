Public policy professional Stephenie Hoelscher to run for LFUCG Council's District 5 seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Public policy professional Stephenie Hoelscher announced on Friday her candidacy for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council's District 5 seat.

According to a press release, Hoelscher, 44, is a resident of Lexington's Central Avenue/South Ashland district and "has been a leader in public policy and communications for the past decade."

“I grew up in rural Appalachia without a stable home. I could only dream of living in a place like the 5th District, a place I am now privileged to call home,” Hoelscher said. “I got where I am today because a community raised me. My life’s purpose now is to strengthen the communities I am part of, including the 5th district and Lexington as a whole.”

Hoelscher's work as an advisor to Kentucky's Sate Auditor office and as a government journalist for the Courier Journal has led her to "strongly (believe) in government transparency," the release said.

It goes on to say that her work has contributed to the passage of the SAFE Act, the First Step Act, and the 2016 felony expungement bill.

“I will take a balanced, thoughtful approach to addressing homelessness, lack of affordable housing, student housing, historic preservation, infill, and the Urban Service Boundary,” Hoelscher said. “Too often, we get into our respective corners on these sensitive issues because there are no easy answers. I will listen to constituents and stakeholder groups and make informed decisions to address our current and future needs.”

As a member of the council, Hoelscher said she would work to address the city's housing issues, including homelessness, as well as improving the accountability of city government.

Hoelscher received a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University and a masters degree from the University of Kentucky Patterson School in diplomacy.

If elected, Hoelscher would fill the seat currently held by Councilmember Liz Sheehan, who announced on Friday she would not be seeking reelection at the end of her term.

