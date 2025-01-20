Publix Super Markets to open location in Lexington, grand opening set for March

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Publix Super Market is set to open in Lexington, located at 1952 Stockton Way, and the grand opening is scheduled for March, according to officials.

An announcement from officials said the grand opening is scheduled for March 5 at 7 a.m. at the designated location.

Officials added that the Publix at Citation Point will feature a 46,791 square foot super market, along with a 3,200 square foot Publix Liquors.

“We are excited to open our first location in Lexington, KY,” said Jared Glover, Publix media relations manager. “We look forward to delivering Publix’s legendary service and being active members in this great community.”

