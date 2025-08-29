Pulaski County Elementary student discovers gun in woods adjacent to school property

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A student at Pulaski County Elementary discovered a gun in woods adjacent to the school's campus on Friday, the district reports.

According to a social media post made by Pulaski County Schools, the student was retrieving a soccer ball and "noticed what looked like a firearm in the adjacent woods."

The inoperable firearm was later found to have been stolen from a nearby residence in 2021, and appeared to have been in the woods for "some time."

"Our officers have now canvassed the entire campus for further safety measures. I want to commend the student for their appropriate actions today, our staff and police department for their immediate response, and thank Somerset Police Department for their assistance as well," said Superintendent Patrick Richardson in the post. "The safety of our students remains our top priority."

