Pulaski County firefighters collaborate to extinguish large structure fire

SOMERSET, Ky. (LEX 18) — A large structure fire completely engulfed a Somerset home in flames on Saturday, forcing firefighters from various departments in Pulaski County to work together to extinguish the flames.

According to a Facebook post by the Somerset Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a home on Starview Drive on Saturday to assist the Parker's Mill Volunteer Fire Department with a severe structure fire.

Photos from the incident reveal bright orange flames exiting the top of the home and dark clouds visible from around the town of Somerset.

Fortunately, all residents of the home were able to evacuate before injury, the post reports.

To tackle the flames, firefighters from the Somerset Fire Department, the Parker's Mill Volunteer Fire Department, the Burnside Fire Department, the Tateville Fire Department, and the Nancy Volunteer Fire Department set up a defense attack due to the roof of the home and exterior walls collapsing.

It took several hours to extinguish the fire, officials report.

Also on sight assisting was Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, the Somerset Pulaski County Rescue Squad, and the American Red Cross.