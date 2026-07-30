Pulaski County man arrested after police find drugs hidden inside graham cracker box in his vehicle

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Pulaski County man is facing charges after police say they located suspected methamphetamine hidden inside a graham cracker box in his vehicle.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, a traffic stop was conducted on a vehicle observed speeding along Highway 70. 41-year-old Joshua Denney was later identified as the driver.

Officers later deployed a K-9 unit on the vehicle, which alerted to the presence of narcotics inside.

"Upon searching the vehicle, deputies located what appeared to be an ordinary box of graham crackers," PCSO said in a release. "However, inside the box was not graham crackers, but nearly a pound of suspected methamphetamine packaged inside a plastic bag."

Denney is lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center on one count of trafficking in a controlled substance of two grams or greater (first offense) and other charges.