Pulaski County man charged in double murder of father, grandfather set to change plea

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Pulaski County man accused of the 2023 murder of his grandfather and father in Science Hill is set to appear in court on Wednesday to change his plea, court documents reveal.

Austin Prather was arrested and charged in November 2023 after police say he shot and killed 67-year-old Ardyth Prather Jr. and 43-year-old Ardyth Prather III. Prather's grandmother was also found with serious injuries.

Prather fled the scene of the shooting and was later arrested in Indiana, and entered a not guilty plea in December 2023.

He is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, three counts of first degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence.