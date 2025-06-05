Pulaski County man injured in evening shooting in Science Hill

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — An evening shooting in Pulaski County has left one man recovering from a gunshot wound.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, officers responded to reports of a gunshot victim within the city limits of Science Hill Wednesday evening. That man was later transported to a hospital as a result of his injuries.

"Due to the nature of the incident, the Criminal Investigation Division for the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene," PCSO said. "Sheriff Jones wants to advise the public that this is believed to be an isolated incident."

The investigation is still underway, and detectives are working to determine the reason behind the shooting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 606-678-5145 or at the tip line at 606-679-8477.