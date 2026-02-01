Pulaski County officials apprehend and charge 2 in long-term drug investigation

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two Kentuckians are now in custody at the Pulaski County Detention Center for their connection to a long-term drug investigation.

The investigation began last year, according to a social media post by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, when the Narcotics Division received a tip regarding large amounts of methamphetamine being trafficked in Kentucky.

An investigation revealed that the drugs were being transported to Pulaski County from a source in Lexington. Throughout the course of the investigation since last year, the social media post writes that Pulaski County detectives began operations to purchase methamphetamine from individuals involved in the case.

On Friday, Jan. 30, deputies and detectives began their operation to arrest the alleged source of the drug supply, who was later identified as 45-year-old Robert Conley from Lexington.

Deputies located Conley on the passenger side of a vehicle in the parking lost of East Way Market, off of East Highway 80, where they then arrested him and the driver of the car.

A K-9 unit was used to sniff out illegal narcotics in the vehicle. After investigating, deputies found around 155 grams of methamphetamine, over 31 grams of fentanyl, and a loaded 4- caliber pistol.

After Conley's arrest, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also arrested 43-year-old Tiffany Helton, who was Conley's alleged co-conspirator, in Somerset.

Conley was charged for violating his parole, distribution of 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, and conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.

Helton was charged with distribution of distribution of 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, and conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture, as well.

According to the social media post, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office anticipates Conley and Helton will face more charges in the future.