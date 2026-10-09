Eckert's Orchard expecting 40,000 visitors for pumpkins, haunted hayrides, and bonfires

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Eckert's Orchard is preparing for its busiest time of year, with the farm expecting about 40,000 visitors across its 8 acres of farmland during September and October.

Farm Manager Megan Fields said September and October bring the orchard's biggest crowds.

"Everybody is like, oh it's time for fall, especially when that weather changes this past week or whatever. It definitely is our busiest season in September and October," Fields said.

Fields said visitors come from near and far — including some from outside the country.

"That's one of the fun things about my job, I'll ask where they come from to see you know, we've had folks come from even out of the country, if they're here visiting Keeneland or something they might pop in," Fields said.

WLEX Farm Manager Megan Fields

Whether you're searching for the perfect jack-o'-lantern or simply looking to enjoy a day out in nature, the orchard has options.

The work behind the pumpkin patch starts months before the first leaf falls.

Ground is broken in late May, with planting wrapping up around mid-June to have pumpkins available by September.

"We start breaking ground late May to be planted sometime around mid-June so we have pumpkins for you guys usually around September," Fields said.

Eckert's also plants a wide variety of pumpkins — well beyond the typical orange jack-o'-lantern.

"We plant a ton of different varieties you know we just kind of put a bunch of different varieties out in the in the mix as we um plant with the cedar and um that's what creates this beautiful pumpkin patch that doesn't just have the you know typical orange jacks in and they've got all the fun stuff that you're seeing on Pinterest and things," Fields said.

WLEX

For those not into pumpkins, the orchard also offers a corn maze, a playground, and special events. Haunted hayrides and bonfires are available on Friday and Saturday nights.

"Just the day makes us special because it's something different than movies or you know other things and then we offer the bonfires and the haunted hay rides at nighttime on Friday and Saturdays," Fields said.

For tickets and more information, visit eckerts.com.

Annie Brown is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Annie at annie.brown@wlex.tv