Queenslake Farm to host inaugural 'Salute to our Veterans' event on Derby Eve

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — As excitement mounts for Derby Day, one local family is focused on the night before. Preparations are underway for the inaugural Salute to Our Veterans, a Derby eve event at Queenslake Farm.

Queenslake Horse Farm, Kentucky Wounded Heroes, and American Legion Post 24 are collaborating to host the dinner and concert on May 2 to honor veterans.

John and Claire Chmela, owners of Queenslake Farm, have made it their mission to give back to the community.

Taking a look around his property, complete with a lake and rolling hills, John said said, "I never dreamed in a million years that I'd live on a property like this, so I literally asked God, ‘What is it you want me to do with this property? You’ve expanded my territory, what now?’”

The answer, he said, was to share their space by supporting local charities.

From humane societies to food banks, the Chmelas have hosted a number of organizations, but they’re particularly drawn to veterans. Chmelas’ father is a Korean war veteran.

Throughout the year, they welcome veterans to fish in their lake and host the annual Mogadishu Mile, honoring the soldiers who lost their lives in the 1993 battle.

This year, the Chmelas are expanding their tribute to the military by recognizing those lost during the Abbey Gate attack during the Afghanistan pullout.

The “Salute to Our Veterans” event will feature a four-course dinner, patriotic tributes, and music.

Queenslake Farm

“We'll bring in a bunch of veterans and people that want to honor those veterans,” said Chmela.

Guests can expect a long table set by a 30-foot stage, as well as a presentation from Mayor Burney Jenkins and Jaime Morales, who will share his "217 Strong" story publicly for the first time.

John Chmela hopes the inaugural event will become a Derby week tradition. “It’s an opportunity to go a little above 'Thank you for your service' and have a thousand people honor you. That’s what we’re hoping to do,” he said.

Learn more about the event here.