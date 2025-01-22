Questions continue to swirl around deadly London police shooting

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday will mark one month since the fatal shooting of Doug Harless. There are still many questions about why London police came to his home with guns drawn the night of December 23, 2024.

Wednesday afternoon, LEX 18 was there when the London City Council held a special meeting. Within minutes of calling the meeting to order, the mayor and council members went into executive session.

According to the agenda, they discussed possible litigation involving the London Police Department. Mayor Randall Weddle didn't say if the closed-door discussion involved the deadly police shooting of Doug Harless, the man officials say was shot to death when London police tried to serve a search warrant at a home in the Lily community.

Court documents and dispatch recordings appear to confirm officers served that warrant at the wrong house. The incident is currently under investigation by Kentucky State Police. \

When asked if the city would stand behind the results of the investigations, Weddle said, "Absolutely."

Many in the community have questions about how police ended up at the wrong house.

Doug Harless' home is a double-wide, the first house on the right on 511 Vanzant Road. 489 Vanzant, where court and dispatch records indicate police were supposed to go, is a single-wide mobile home on the left side of the road.

It's unclear why officers were at a home clearly marked as 511, but when looking up 489 Vanzant on the Laurel County PVA website, it shows Doug Harless' home.

The investigation continues.

