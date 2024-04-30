Questions remain over alcohol sales in Berea

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — The tabled ban on the sale of alcohol on public property hasn't stopped questions and frustrations surrounding the process for event licensing in Berea.

It's been almost a year since voters approved alcohol sales throughout Madison County.

The vote opened up the possibility for business owners like Charley Hamilton to sell beer at festivals in previously dry places, like Berea.

"We should be able to go down there, serve at the same fairs and festivals and types of things that we do in Richmond and every other county in the state," he said.

With that assumption, he invested in a property in Old Town and made plans to expand Dreaming Creek Brewery there.

In August, he inquired about the potential to sell at the Levitt Amp Music Festival.

"We were ready to go. We had already talked to the organizers of the event, were sponsors for the event, had our logo on the stage, and then couldn't go," said Hamilton. "So yes, it's definitely taking business away from us."

During the summer months, when festivals and outdoor events are most popular, the process was put on hold. Officials passed an ordinance to create rules for awarding licenses in November.

Hamilton says many festivals and events are held at parks owned or leased by the city. For him, the delay signals pushback.

"People voted for it, and they immediately tried to take it away," said Hamilton.

Mayor Bruce Fraley says they haven't received any applications since November, and he hasn't heard about any frustrations.

"I think it was a fair process and good things comes to those who wait," Fraley said when asked.

When the issue was brought up again this April for a potential ban due to legal concerns from council members around liability, Hamilton said that was the final straw. He's now giving up on plans to expand in Berea.

"Why would we when we can go to a city that's more friendly to our type of business model like a lot of other places are," said Hamilton.

Fraley says the issue could be brought up again in the future. But for now, his message for those frustrated about the process is that the November ordinance establishing the application process, which is currently open, "speaks for itself."

"Be consistent and fair. That's the reason we did an ordinance in the first place. We wanted to have a set of ground rules out that applied to everyone," said Fraley.

In 2023, there were 11 festivals totaling $2.8 million in cash injected into the city, according to a report given in a recent council meeting.