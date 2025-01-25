Questions surround ownership of emaciated dog found on Harrison County road

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Around 9 p.m. Thursday night, people contacted Harrison County Animal Control to report finding a severely emaciated dog lying in the road.

Jessica Carmon, director of the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter in Cynthiana says when the animal control officer called her, she knew it was serious.

"He said it's bad, and it was bad," Carmon said.

She told LEX 18 the "skin and bones" Cane Corso was found on Grays Run Road by two people who tried to help him.

"These people had put him in their car to try and warm him up because he was freezing," said Carmon.

How he ended up there in such bad shape isn't clear. Carmon said the priority was to save his life.

"We made him a nice bed, got him hooked up with fluids and heating pads, and a space heater to warm him up."Carmon believes the dog may not have survived the bitterly cold if no one noticed him.

She says a Cane Corso should weigh around 100-pounds, while this animal only weighs 48-pounds.

"He couldn't walk, and couldn't stand," said Carmon.

By Friday morning, Phoenix, named by Carmon, was taken to a Georgetown animal hospital to be treated. She says he is doing better but not out of the woods, yet.

If you have any information on the dog or who he may have belonged to, contact the Flora Shropshire Animal Shelter at (859) 234-7138.

"We would prosecute to the fullest extent if we could find out who he belonged to, what happened to him at this point," said Carmon.

