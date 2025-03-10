Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Rabies case confirmed in Jessamine County, authorities report

AP97080104626.jpg
Associated Press
AP97080104626.jpg
Posted

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities report that a skunk found on East Hickman Road in Jessamine County has tested positive for rabies.

The Jessamine County Health Department made the announcement on social media Monday and urged the public to make sure that their pets have an up-to-date vaccination.

The disease, which is fatal but preventable, can spread to both people and animals through bites and scratches from an infected animal.

Contact the Jessamine County Health Department at 859-885-2310, and learn more here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18