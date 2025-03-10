Rabies case confirmed in Jessamine County, authorities report

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Authorities report that a skunk found on East Hickman Road in Jessamine County has tested positive for rabies.

The Jessamine County Health Department made the announcement on social media Monday and urged the public to make sure that their pets have an up-to-date vaccination.

The disease, which is fatal but preventable, can spread to both people and animals through bites and scratches from an infected animal.

Contact the Jessamine County Health Department at 859-885-2310, and learn more here.