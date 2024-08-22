Raising the bar: EKU freshman to make the most of Carol Barr Scholarship

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — 4 ½ years ago, U.S. Congressman Andy Barr stood before a large crowd inside a Lexington church and delivered remarks more powerful than any he might have ever offered on the floor of the House Chamber in Washington, D.C. Barr’s wife Carol had just passed away suddenly at the age of 39 from an undetected heart condition called mitral valve prolapse. His eulogy, with two young daughters and Carol’s parents watching, was very emotional.

Since then, the six-term U.S. Representative from Kentucky’s sixth district has worked hard on several initiatives to honor her legacy. The CAROL Act was signed into law by President Biden late in 2022 to help support research on valvular heart disease. Now, the Congressman can take great joy in knowing there are students on college campuses across the country benefiting from the Carol Barr Scholarship.

“It’s a great legacy,” he said of the scholarship in Carol’s name. “She was in the STEM field, pharmaceutical industry, so it’s gratifying to see these young women have a chance to reach for the stars,” he added before delivering the keynote address on Tuesday morning before the Richmond Chamber of Commerce.

Here in Richmond, one young lady is attending in Eastern Kentucky University, after having been named a recipient of this scholarship.

“I knew a little about it,” said Charis Davidson, “but once I applied, I did some research on her, her story, her family. It broke my heart to hear what happened to her,” Davidson continued.

Davidson is a freshman from Laurel County, who applied for, and won this scholarship during the previous school year.

“I knew if I had an opportunity to carry on that legacy, I would try my best. It’s definitely an honor,” she said as her fellow classmates moved into their dorm rooms at EKU last week.

Barr was happy to learn that Charis not only knew of Carol’s story, but that she has chosen to major in Biomedical science.

“One day maybe one of these young women will be able to find therapies, or cures for some of these diseases and really make a difference,” he said.

That’s a big reason why the CAROL Act passed. And it’s why the Carol Barr Scholarship is now being awarded to deserving young students.

