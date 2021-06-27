'Reach for Recovery' rally

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Winchester, dozens gathered to reach for recovery. This rally is the second year Nicholas Harrison has put on this program. Harrison says it’s a cause he feels very passionate about.

After Harrison's last overdose incident he decided he needed to change and came up with the idea of the rally.

He hopes to make it an annual event to help give back to a community he says he has taken so much from.

"There is help out there. What worked for me may not work for the next person but there are multiple ways to recover,” Harrison said. “That's what all the booths behind me are set up for. They are set up to show you the different avenues and different resources and outreach to help people recover."

If you are looking for recovery resources but don't know where to start, you can call the national helpline, 1 (800) 662-4357.

It is free, confidential help from public health agencies that can help get you on the right track.