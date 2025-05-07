Real ID rolls out on Wednesday at the Blue Grass Airport in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Air travelers had 20 years to prepare for this day. It was back in 2005 under President George W. Bush, and in the aftermath of 9/11, when Americans were first presented with the concept of a “Real ID” driver’s license that would be a requirement for air travel.

“We've definitely had a smooth process today, so we're happy that all of our passengers are getting through,” said Amy Caudill, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington.

Caudill noted the other forms of identification that are acceptable for air travel includes a Passport, or Global Entry. She said without those, or a Real ID, there’s still a backup option.

“That is extra screening that is done by TSA and could include, possibly, extra interviewing or extra pat downs,” she explained, but couldn’t confirm when that leniency period would expire.

LEX 18 talked to one passenger on Wednesday morning who had a narrow miss at the security checkpoint.

“My boyfriend said I don’t have a Real ID, so I drove back home at four this morning, got my passport, and now I’m ready to go,” Krista Haddad said before getting in line for screening.

Others said they’re going to subscribe to the old, “have passport, will travel” adage.

“When it [driver’s license] expires, I definitely will switch over obviously, but right now, no,” said traveler, Becca Scott who used her Passport for boarding Wednesday's flight.

Many procrastinated when it came to getting the Real ID, and those who did might now only be in possession of the temporary form while waiting for their permanent card to arrive.

“We certainly recommend bringing an additional form of ID that’ll help the process for you, like a Birth Certificate, or Social Security Card,” Caudill said.

