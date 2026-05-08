Record-breaking Kentucky Powerball winner now facing new drug charge in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — James Farthing, the winner of Kentucky's record-breaking Powerball jackpot in 2025, is now facing a new drug charge in connection to a February 11 incident at a home in Georgetown.

According to an arrest citation, officers responded to the home on Cynthiana Road for reports of a weapons offense and an unknown problem. After acquiring a search warrant for the home, vials containing a "clear but unknown substance" were found in the bathroom used by James Farthing.

The vials were then sent to the Kentucky State Police Central Laboratory. Testing revealed that the three vials contained 5.3 milliliters of testosterone enanthate and testosterone cypionate, a schedule III non-narcotic.

Farthing, who had not been prescribed the substances, was charged with second degree possession of a controlled substance - anabolic steroid. He's scheduled to appear in court for arraignment on May 28.