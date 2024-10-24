Recovery Center Opens: Isaiah House, Rescue Mission operating full-service facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington has opened a first-of-its-kind community health center for the underserved members of the city. U.S. Congressman, Andy Barr (R-Ky) from the state’s 6th District and Mayor Linda Gorton were on hand for Thursday’s ribbon cutting ceremony and grand opening.

Anyone in Kentucky will be able to access The Isaiah House Community Health Center at 535 west Second Street, but its primary mission is to serve members of the community who are recovering from drug addiction, with a wide range of healthcare offerings, including mental health counseling. Trisha Goode is a registered nurse here.

“I went in for treatment on February 14 of 2021,” she said of the day she’ll never forget. “I went through their program.”

Goode was a nurse before succumbing to an addiction to pain killers she needed while dealing with a back injury.

“I eventually worked to get my license back, they helped with that, and I’ve been working as a nurse for 2 years now,” she explained.

Now she’s got a brand-new facility in which to work, and the services offered will be all-encompassing.

“it is a game changer. We will treat the whole person; provide physical needs, mental health needs, medical needs. it's huge. You can't treat one part. must treat it all,” she insisted.

The center is a joint venture between Isaiah House and Lexington’s Rescue Mission. In addition to counseling services, a pharmacy will be available to visitors along with primary healthcare physicians and dental services.

“Our primary mission is to serve those dealing with addiction, but we open our hearts to serve anyone who has needs. We are perfectly poised to do so,” said Isaiah House CEO, Nick Wren.

Mr. Wren was here as Trisha rebuilt her life and career.

“God can completely restore everything the enemy took from her. From being a RN, she falls into addiction, comes to us, completes the program, and gets her license reinstated,” Wren proudly explained.

Congressman Barr said this is much more than offering medical, or emotional services. He believes it’s about providing a path to hope and dignity.

Trisha Goode is living proof of that. Now the two organizations are armed with the resources to meet the many needs and challenges of their clients.

“Most addicts are good people who'd give you the shirt off their backs,” Goode said. “They just encountered rough stuff they didn't know how to deal with.”

Now they can deal with all of it under one roof. Jubilee Jobs is located here too, to further assist clients on their road to recovery.

