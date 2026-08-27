Recovery coaches at Voices of Hope in Lexington turn their own struggles into help for others

LEXINGTON, KY. (LEX News) — Kentucky recorded more than 1,000 overdose deaths in 2025, according to the state's 2025 Drug Overdose Fatality Report. That marks a nearly 23% decline from the year before.

While that decline is encouraging, recovery remains a daily struggle for many Kentuckians. At Voices of Hope in Lexington, recovery coaches who have lived through addiction are now working to help others find their footing.

Joshua Jackson, a lead recovery coach, knows that struggle firsthand. He used opiates and overdosed on 3 separate occasions. He says if Narcan had not been administered, he might not have survived to share his story.

"I was an opiate user and I overdosed on 3 separate occasions," Jackson said.

Now, Jackson finds purpose in guiding others through the same journey he once faced.

"Now I get to do it for other people and uh that's the best part because my life has gotten to a place now where what people would say a normal life. I got the job, the house, the car, the family, uh, so I don't get the big wins like I did coming up through my recovery. So now my wins come from my participants," Jackson said.

Recovery coach Mandy Webster's journey looked different, but she too now dedicates her work to helping those in need.

"When I got out of treatment, I didn't have an ID, I didn't have a license, I didn't have clothing. I didn't know where I was gonna live, and, that's where we come in to help them, kind of guide them, coach them, we're here to help. We meet them where they're at," Webster said.

Nickol Brill is a bilingual recovery coach who draws on her personal experience to help minority communities — particularly the Hispanic and Latino community — access appropriate resources.

Brill and others ride the MORE van, setting up in the Cardinal Valley neighborhood to hand out hygiene products and other essentials to those who stop by.

"I haven't seen a lot of people, a lot of Hispanic people that are willing to, to come and get help, but the ones that have come to get help are really grateful. They didn't know that some of the resources we have were even available. They're grateful to know that there's somebody that's there that understands them," Brill said.

Brill says a recent location change may have deterred some people from stopping by, but adds that being in recovery and giving back is the best decision she has made.

Ana Medina is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to her at ana.medina@wlex.tv