Recovery efforts after flooding likely to take years in some small Kentucky towns

HINDMAN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In the towns of Garrett and Hindman, the recovery effort is likely to take years.

The rain started Wednesday night and as one person said, it was heavy and steady all the way into Thursday morning. The eastern part of Kentucky has been hammered by inches of rain since Monday and Wednesday night was the last straw.

The town of Garrett heading towards Hindman. Complete devastation. Water rescues continue. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/1ZIspv41Ps — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) July 28, 2022

Rivers and creek banks couldn't hold it anymore and water began racing into homes, businesses, and usually busy roads.

In Hindman, the downtown area was destroyed. And this was the only option for getting to safety in the small town of Garrett just off Kentucky 80, where a close-knit community of residents and business owners had no choice but to band together soon after sunrise.

On to Hindman Knott Co where flooding also did significant damage. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/H7Gn0b9N44 — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) July 28, 2022

"They came and got my wife and two-year-old," said Onas Hanekamp. "They pulled into my carport, picked my wife and child up, and I got on a jet ski because we were going to two different locations. I had to get my vehicle out, too."

"All of these low-lying areas and most people don't have flood insurance," said Paul Francis, who was rescued from his home. "[They'll] probably lose everything."

The governor has declared a state of emergency and the hope is help from FEMA will be there, but some are a little skeptical about that. And even if help comes, they know it’ll be a while.