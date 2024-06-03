Recycling truck driver freed after being trapped in truck following collision with power lines in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A recycling truck driver was freed after being trapped inside his truck following a collision in Lexington on Monday.

Police say that the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on Camden Avenue after the truck collided with power lines.

The driver was trapped inside the truck for around an hour due to live lines but was eventually rescued from the vehicle unharmed, and the road was reopened at approximately 10:10 a.m.