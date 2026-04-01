Remains located in remote area of Rowan County identified as missing man last seen in 2022

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Remains found in a remote area of Trent Ridge have now been identified as Cameron Lee Boling, a Rowan County man who was last seen in 2022.

According to the Rowan County Coroner, skeletal remains were located in April 2025 by a pair of hikers. The discovery prompted a search of the area, where additional evidence was also recovered.

The investigation into the circumstances of Boling's death remain ongoing. According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Boling was last seen in July 2022 walking to a friend's house where he never arrived.