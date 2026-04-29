Remember P.G. Peeples: Memories pour in honoring the legacy of longtime Lexington Urban League president

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Memories are pouring in and Lexington is feeling the loss of Porter 'P.G.' Peeples, longtime Lexington Urban League president and civil servant. Peeples died Tuesday afternoon; he was 80.

"He was a trailblazer, in race relations, in civil rights, in housing and education, all the things that he did were leadership roles for this community," Peeples' longtime friend and former Lexington Police Chief Anthany Beatty said. "And he was fully committed to it."

The Urban League of Lexington announced Peeples' death Wednesday afternoon. According to the organization, he had spend the day Tuesday in meetings on affordable house and died in his office, doing what he loved.

"P.G. was always concerned about everyone in our community, regardless of their plight in life and who they were, where they're from, regardless of their ethnicity, sexuality, it didn't matter," Beatty said.

Beatty said that Peeples worked tirelessly to build trust between law enforcement and the community.

"When I was police chief here in the city, P.G. was always there for issues that would arise that we would need assistance and input from the community," he said. "He was always there for us so we always appreciated him being there. Even in the trying times when things were difficult."