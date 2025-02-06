Remembering Brother Thomas

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Catholic Action Center lost one of its beloved team members last month. Thomas Caudill, affectionately known as Brother Thomas, went into cardiac arrest and died on Jan. 18.

During a Street Voice Council meeting at the Lyric Theater on Thursday, many of the people that Brother Thomas served got to pay tribute to him.

“Praise the Lord!” Tawna Fogle shouted to the room, an enthusiastic “Praise the Lord!” responding to her call.

Fogle shared that Brother Thomas would often say, “Praise the Lord,” as he worked with Lexington’s unhoused.

For years, Brother Thomas served the unsheltered, driving the Compassionate Caravan to deliver supplies during extreme weather events.

“I have never in my life seen a man more dedicated to doing Jesus Christ's work in my life,” said Bill Power, a friend of Brother Thomas’ who was inspired to volunteer with the Catholic Action Center.

According to his daughter, Christy, Brother Thomas practiced what he preached.

“He never turned anyone away,” said Christy Stone. “He just preached the gospel and made sure everybody knew who Jesus was, and if he could save just one person, that was his mission.”

To those without a roof over their head, he responded without judgment.

“He made sure that people had food and clothes and a shower,” one woman said.

“He never judged us,” said another.