Remembering Kayla Blake, victim in weekend double murder in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kayla Blake was a mother of two, a beach lover and a nurse with an extraordinary passion for helping others overcome addiction. Her colleagues at ARIA, an addiction recovery institute, remember her as someone who went above and beyond in everything she did.

"Kayla was a wonderful person. She had a real passion for helping others. She loved her job," said Jami Coots, the women's facility director at ARIA.

Blake, 37 and her daughter, Kennedi, 13, were the victims in a weekend double murder in Rowan County. 44-year-old Joshua Cottrell has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Blake began working at ARIA as a nurse a few years ago, dedicating herself to helping others through their addiction journeys. For her colleagues, Blake's commitment extended far beyond her scheduled shifts.

"Like for her it wasn't really a job. She wanted to help people. She went above and beyond to do whatever she could in her off time. Even whenever she wasn't on the clock, like if we needed help with something, you knew you could call Kayla for help," Coots said.

Blake initially worked in the women's facility before eventually moving to the men's location. Her impact on patients was profound and lasting.

"Kayla was my nurse when I went through treatment and I got the privilege to work alongside her. So we got pretty close. Our kids are good friends. She became one of my best friends," said Ashley Southerland, a nursing assistant.

Beyond her professional excellence, Blake was remembered as a devoted mother.

"She loved Kennedi. She loved both her kids very, very much. She always went above and beyond to help them. It was like I always wanted to be like a mom like she was," said Hannah Scott.

"She was her biggest fan, her biggest supporter. She loved both of her kids unconditionally. To know Kayla was to know like that she loved and cared about you too, you know," Coots said, ARIA's women's facility assistant director.

At ARIA, Blake will be remembered for her caring and compassionate nature.

"She was an amazing human and there should be more people like her in the world and it's just really devastating that she's no longer here," Coots said.

Tara Miller, a friend, captured the sentiment many feel about Blake's tragic death.

"She always seen the best in everybody and like, for somebody to do such a horrible thing, that's just, it's horrible," Miller said.