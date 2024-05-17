Remembering Oliver Lewis 150 years after Derby win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — 150 years since African American jockey Oliver Lewis won the Run for the Roses, an anniversary event was held to celebrate his legacy in Lexington.

The event was spearheaded by Yvonne Giles, a historian with the African Cemetery No. 2, where Lewis was buried.

The group commissioned a special commemorative t-shirt, which they have sold since April at Visit Lex.

"I'm serious about this. I wear this t-shirt everywhere. It's my new uniform," said Giles.

For her, it's about more than a photo. It's remembering the true image of who Lewis was.

"About 18 months ago, company produced a t-shirt of a person they named Oliver Lewis. Well it wasn't Oliver Lewis. It was Jimmy Lee," explained Giles.

The error frustrated Giles, so she set off to try to correct it. However, it was too late for the t-shirt, and the photo circulated online.

"I decided this is a waste of time and energy. What's more positive? You can be a part of the problem and complain or you can do something about it," said Giles.

She decided to host an event and share his true photo through the t-shirt.

Giles researched his life and legacy from archives, including those at Keeneland Library.

"You go to the source. You do your homework. You do your research. You do your background work. Just don't take the first thing you see," she said.

Lewis was born a slave and lived on a farm in Woodford County. When he was freed, Giles believed he was drawn to horses and developed a natural gift. Her thought is that a trainer noticed and selected him to ride the horse that eventually led to the 1875 victory. He was just 18.

At the time, Lewis never received the celebration of a Derby winner.

Giles says she will continue to remember his name, image, and what he did and research other significant figures like him.

"It'll be a process I continue to do, I tell everybody, til I can't walk," said Giles.

The event at the Lyric on Friday featured Phoenix Rising Legacy Awards by artist LaVon Williams, Color of Silks art by William Wells Brown Students, and 2017 Old Hillside Bourbon Company commemorative labels.

Giles says attendees can help preserve, promote, and honor the contributions of African Americans to the Bluegrass Region's horse racing industry by attending.